The 9 Best Shows on Magnolia Network

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Magnolia Network on cable. Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing their stable of content to cable TV, with a whole channel dedicated to their original home, design, food, gardening, and arts series (replacing DIY Network on your dial). "Everybody was pawing at us for more television. What kind of television can you be involved in and how many hours and how many dollars can we pay you for those hours?" Chip Gaines previously told EW. "Discovery CEO David Zazlav put all that aside... He said if we coupled you with one of our businesses, we have the opportunity to do something great together." Magnolia's lineup will include many of the shows that have recently been available to stream on Discovery+, including Magnolia Table, which sees Joanna Gaines sharing her favorite recipes; Restoration Road, in which carpenter Clint Harp travels the country in search of historical structures that need restoring; and, of course, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, a continuation of the Gainses' beloved renovation series. —Tyler Aquilina.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO