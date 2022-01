DENVER (CBS4) – The third week in January starts with a sunny and mild MLK Day before dual storms bring colder but not necessarily wetter weather later in the week. Monday will be one of the warmest MLK’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day’s in Denver since the holiday started in the 1986. The record for the date in Denver is 65 degrees from 1971 which should be safe but near record heat is expected with high temperatures in the metro area reaching at least 60 degrees. (source: CBS) It does stay noticeably cooler in northern Colorado on Monday with highs in the 40s and...

