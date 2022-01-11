Slithering Streets! Indian Citizens Stop Traffic To Allow Huge Python To Cross the Road!

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Tow truck companies raced to keep up with the more than 700 crashes on Minnesota roads Friday while trying to keep safe themselves. In the last 16 hours, 728 cars crashed or spun out. Tow truck drivers like Jeff Olness, who has owned and operated Jeff’s Transport in Eden Prairie since 1989, says preparation on his part begins before the snow starts falling. “The night before, you know. We were ready to go,” Olness said. “I actually don’t look forward to the snowstorms anymore. It’s just so dangerous out there too. After all of these years, it’s just...

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO