Sir Alex Ferguson once said, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles“. That point still stands today as many teams rely on a strong defensive spine for success. The attack can score as many goals as they wish but if the defence stays leaky, victory can remain difficult. We’ve compiled a list of the 10 best young defenders (all aged under 24) of Soccer Manager 2022. The defenders will cover any position on the backline, some may cover more than one, and some may even be able to play outside of the zone as well. The potential options are endless and so there is a further list of honourable mentions at the bottom of the page.

