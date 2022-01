Brookfield Renewable Corporation was bid up to insane levels during the 2020 renewable chase. The last 12 months have been a great education opportunity for investors. While market indices have held up, many bubbles have imploded. Investors have found out that they weren't really too keen on holding on based on shoddy fundamentals when stocks started going down. For most of these, we think there is a lot more time to go before we reach a semblance of normalcy. But there are few where our total return 10-year outlook is getting interesting. We go over one such opportunity today.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 HOURS AGO