ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Catholic Charities 40th Annual Mardi Gras Event Goes Virtual

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Mardi Gras gala and fundraiser scheduled for later this month is going virtual again. Catholic Charities announced the change Tuesday. The...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Waite Park Family Fun Fest To Return This Summer

WAITE PARK -- Mark your calendars as Waite Park Family Fun Fest will return this summer. Family Fun Fest organizers announced Wednesday the annual summer celebration is scheduled June 6th-10th. Organizers say this year's festival will be bigger and better than before. Already announced is central Minnesota's top variety band...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

3 Days of Events in St. Cloud for MLK Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Three days of events are planned in St. Cloud celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King. Organizer Cortez Riley says on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. they'll have an event for families at the St. Cloud Public Library. We're doing this cool thing with the older kids...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Give Kids a Smile, Free Dental Care for Kids Event February 4 & 5

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy