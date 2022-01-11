ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Rapid Test Supply Shortage

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) Due to a national shortage of testing supplies, Cass Health cannot offer rapid COVID-19 testing at this time. Outpatient COVID-19 tests will be sent to a reference laboratory; results are typically available in 48 to 72 hours.

“We’ve had rapid tests on order for more than a month, but due to staffing challenges at the manufacturer, like many other hospitals, we are on emergency allocations at this point. We are hopeful that we will receive a shipment soon, and we are also awaiting a shipment of free at-home kits. We know there is high demand for tests, and we are doing our best to meet those needs,” said Patrick Sampson, Cass Health Laboratory Director.

Cass Health officials also encourage anyone asymptomatic or who needs routinely tested to seek testing supplies through local retailers or Test Iowa. Test Iowa’s free at-home test kits are available for pick up at Cass County Public Health.

“We have seen an increase in people coming in for testing multiple times a week or coming in for a test so that they can show their employers a negative result after having COVID-19. We would discourage the public from these practices. While we are supportive of testing, we have to also be selective in how we use our limited testing resources, which is why we would encourage those populations to use at-home kits instead. This helps us preserve rapid tests for patients who are actively ill and may need more immediate treatments,” said Sampson.

Additional information about COVID-19 testing can be found at casshealth.org/covidtesting.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Rising in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Nearly a thousand patients in Iowa hospitals today (Friday) have tested positive for COVID. Infection rates have been rising as the more contagious omicron variant sweeps through the Midwest. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show treatment for the virus is the primary reason nearly two-thirds of the COVID patients were admitted to an Iowa hospital. Fifty Iowa nursing homes are reporting outbreaks among residents. The state has been tracking the number of positive Covid test results since the beginning of the pandemic and that number has been climbing. Those numbers do not include results from over-the-counter rapids tests taken at home.
House GOP Proposes Changes For Iowans Receiving Food Assistance and Health Care

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House are considering changes to the application process for government food assistance and health care coverage through Medicaid. One bill would require the state to adopt a new online system to verify a person’s income, to ensure recipients qualify for government benefits. Iowa Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia isn’t opposing the bill, but she said the agency already has made changes to make eligibility checks more accurate. Another bill would require applicants to submit personal information online to confirm their identity. Both bills have cleared a House subcommittee. Around 800-thousand Iowans are enrolled in Medicaid.
Deadline Reminder for Audubon County Spring Grant Program

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Community Foundation reminds Audubon County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Tuesday, February 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the spring grant cycle with approximately $125,000 available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects. Full application details,...
Iowa virus hospitalizations up 16% with 923 being treated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state Department of Public Health says the number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals surged by 16% in the past week. The department on Wednesday reported 923 people in hospitals with COVID-19 infections. That is the highest number in Iowa since Dec. 4, 2020, and up from the 792 people reported last Wednesday. The state data shows 178 people were in intensive care units, compared to 161 a week ago. Thirteen children age 11 or younger are hospitalized with COVID-19, and all are unvaccinated. Nine children age 12-17 are in hospitals, including seven who are unvaccinated. State officials reported an additional 181 deaths, dating back as far as early October.
Iowa court: Parents have a preference in child custody cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that parents must be given preference in regaining custody of their children in cases where other people have been caring for the kids through guardianship. In a decision involving the case of a single mother and her child’s grandparents, the court on Friday established that parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody, and control of their children. The court said that in cases where parents are seeking the return of children and dissolving of guardianship, the juvenile court must presume “the child’s best interests are served by reuniting the minor child with their parent.” The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to a 16-year-old mother. The child lived mostly with her grandparents but the mother sought the full return of custody.
Congresswoman Hinson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

(Marion, IA) — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she’s tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The Republican from Marion said she began experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” Thursday afternoon, so she took a COVID test and it was positive. She’s isolating and working remotely. Hinson is fully vaccinated, with a booster shot. She promoted all three vaccinations on social media. She previously tested positive for COVID in November of 2020 before vaccines were available and right after she elected to the U-S House.
Legislation Looks to Expand Food Donations

(NAFB) A bipartisan group of lawmakers seek to expand food donation efforts nationwide with the Food Donation Improvement Act. Dan Newhouse, Chair of the Western Caucus, helped introduce the bill, calling current protections and limits that often keep businesses and organizations from donating food “ambiguous” and “outdated.”
Cass Health Announces New Vascular and Pulmonary Partnership

(Atlantic) Cass Health has partnered with Methodist Physicians Clinic to provide vascular and pulmonary care locally. Two vascular surgeons and two pulmonologists with Methodist Physicians Clinic, based out of Omaha, will now see patients at Cass Health Specialty Clinic in Atlantic. Cass Health CEO Brett Altman says, “One of our...
Davenport demands fixes at 2nd troubled apartment complex

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A company that owns a Davenport apartment complex that has been declared uninhabitable now is facing problems at another complex. The Quad City Times reports that inspections of Crestwood Apartments revealed problems that include mold, mildew and rodents. Davenport officials ordered the property vacated in August. City emails, notices and orders obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a public records request show a similar situation playing out at Heatherton Apartments, which is owned by the same Minnesota-based group.
Child Care Bills Clear Iowa House Subcommittee

(Des Moines, IA) — The first pair of bills to come out of the governor’s child care task force are moving forward in the Iowa House. One bill deals with low income families who get government-funded child care assistance or C-C-A. It would let child care centers collect more money from those low-income parents to help make up the difference between what the government pays and the actual cost. Republican Representative Ann Meyer from Fort Dodge says they’d have to agree in writing to pay extra and it would not be a requirement. A Department of Human Services official says the proposal could put the poorest of the working poor at a disadvantage when it comes to getting child care. The other bill that advanced would loosen the minimum staffing requirements for child care centers, so one worker could care for eight two-year olds and the minimum ratio would be one worker for 10 three-year olds. Child care advocates say the higher staff-to-child ratios could add to employee burn-out and safety concerns.
Iowa Launches First Statewide Program Recognizing Family-Friendly Employers

(Des Moines) Iowa is the first state to recognize employers with family-friendly policies, such as workplace flexibility and child care assistance, with a “Best Place for Working Parents” designation, the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today. The designation is now available to employers of all sizes in Iowa who qualify through an online assessment.
Governor Reynolds Awards $36.6 Million in Child Care Grants

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is awarding 36-point-six-million dollars in child care grants that she says will create nearly 52-hundred new child care slots. The grants will fund 108 projects in 72 Iowa communities and will be matched with nine-point-seven-million dollars in private local investment. Reynolds said in a statement, “projects funded through this program will help alleviate the burden of finding child care for families and give more Iowans the opportunity to return to the workforce while create a lasting impact on children, parents, and communities all throughout the state.”
Governor Reynolds Proposes Trigger For Corporate Income Tax Cut

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing a way to trigger corporate income tax cuts in Iowa. The governor did not mention cutting taxes for corporations during her Condition of the State address , but her plan is included in a budget report submitted to lawmakers. If Iowa corporations pay more than 700- million dollars in state income taxes this year, Reynolds proposes lowering the top corporate income tax rate next year. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst Windsor Heights said it’s a break for only the most profitable corporations that would not help small businesses across the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley has said House Republicans are focused on personal income tax cuts this year.
Iowa governor cancels public events due to illness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds canceled official activities Thursday and Friday due to an illness but her spokesman says she tested negative for COVID-19. Reynolds was absent from the Condition of the Guard address Thursday morning in the Iowa House by Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell. Alex Murphy, the governor’s spokesman, says Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would attend the speech as well as a later event and sign a proclamation at the Iowa Capitol. Murphy noted all other events were canceled for Thursday and Friday. Reynolds has been vaccinated and received a booster shot.
Governor Reynolds appoints Jennifer Benson Bahr as District Court Judge

(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Jennifer Benson Bahr as a district court judge in Judicial District 4. Bahr, of Crescent, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial District 4. She previously served as an Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney and has also served as the Webster and Humboldt County Attorney. Bahr received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from Drake University Law School.
