Brett Eldredge teases song he wrote while “overwhelmed with life”

Brett Eldredge woke up in the middle of the night to write his new song “Want That Back.”. Brett shares, “I woke up at 3:33 am one night and was feeling the weight of everything going on in the world. From the pandemic, to the hate and the violence – all these different things made me crave the pure and simple parts of life that I miss. I was looking for comfort in these moments that I feel bring purpose into my life. It was just such a powerful feeling that overtook me and I couldn’t go back to sleep until I wrote the whole chorus.”

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO