Brett Eldredge teases song he wrote while “overwhelmed with life”

Adele has released a new music video for her song “Oh My God” off of her 2021 hit album “30.” The video premiered on Wednesday morning.
Adele offered a teaser for the black-and-white, dance-heavy music video through Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.
The new music video shows multiple Adele, accompanied by dancers and others, in a surreal barroom, singing and dancing and stunting around lots and lots of wooden chairs
“Oh My God” marks Adele’s second official music video off of “30.” Her first, for the album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” debuted in October, a month ahead of the release of “30.” “Oh...
Comments / 0