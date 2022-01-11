ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Eldredge teases song he wrote while “overwhelmed with life”

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Eldredge is turning his anxiety into song. On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to share a clip of a song he has in the works that woke him up in the middle of the night. Poised at the...

wincountry.com

Brett Eldredge’s New Song is Inspired by the Weight Of the World

Brett Eldredge woke up in the middle of the night to write his new song “Want That Back.”. Brett shares, “I woke up at 3:33 am one night and was feeling the weight of everything going on in the world. From the pandemic, to the hate and the violence – all these different things made me crave the pure and simple parts of life that I miss. I was looking for comfort in these moments that I feel bring purpose into my life. It was just such a powerful feeling that overtook me and I couldn’t go back to sleep until I wrote the whole chorus.”
CMT PREMIERE: Brett Eldredge Releases Timely, Poignant “Want That Back”

Brett Eldredge surprised country music fans Friday morning by releasing his sentimental new song “Want That Back” and its nostalgic, official music video. Eldredge wrote the song about yearning for simpler times with Scooter Carusoe. Reid Long directed its accompanying clip that follows a group of young friends who bury a time capsule and return as adults to dig it up. The video made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music and ViacomCBS Times Square Billboards Friday morning.
