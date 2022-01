The official Twitter account for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity revealed that the game has now sold more than four million units worldwide on Nintendo Switch. The number is an incredible achievement for Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, and the title became the best-selling "Warriors" game within a few days of its release, back in November 2020. Age of Calamity's connection to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild likely played a significant role in its success, and it probably helped to tide fans over as they wait for the sequel to BotW, which is set to release later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO