Vail Resorts stock price tumbles in recent weeks amid negative press

Ski Chair Lift at Breckenridge ski resort, Colorado. Photo Credit: Onfokus (iStock).

The stock market has been pretty volatile as of late, but one stock those vested in the ski industry are sure to watch seems to be plagued by the latest round of negative press.

In early November, Vail Resorts stock shot to an all-time high of $376.24 per share as opening days at resorts around the country were approaching fast and a record number of pass sales were taking place. On January 11, Vail Resorts stock opened at $297.32 per share – a 21 percent drop from the company's November high, but still significantly higher than a pre-pandemic price around $250.

A significant portion of this drop since November has taken place since late December, when media around the nation started to share stories of potential employee strikes taking place at Vail Resorts. During this time, a petition related to a number of consumer concerns has also been circulating, gaining more than 37,000 signatures.

After hitting a late-December high of $332.23 per share on December 23, Vail Resorts opened with a price of $297.32 on January 11, marking a price drop of 10.5 percent over recent weeks. Lots of factors are at play, but some suspect the negative press may be one driving force.

This opening price of $297.32 is down 21 percent from the 52-week high of $376.24, set in early November. Granted, investors are still likely happy the stock has risen close to 14 percent above the 52-week low of $261.41, which occurred around the start of February last year.

For comparison, the S&P 500 was $4,725.79 on December 23, opening at $4,669.14 on January 11 – a drop of 1.2 percent over the same time period that Vail Resorts has seen a 10.5 percent drop.

Over the past year, the S&P 500 has risen from a 52-week low in early 2021 of $3,694.12 – a 26.39 percent increase as of today. Had Vail Resorts maintained its late-December high of $332.23, this would be an increase of 27 percent over its 52-week low – slightly more than the S&P 500. Vail Resorts 52-week high of $376.24, set in early November, was roughly 44 percent over the 52-week low and much greater than the percentage difference between the high and low of the S&P.

The S&P 12-month target price for the company is at $360, meaning S&P analysts think the stock will hit that price point at some point within the next 12 months.

Obviously, the Vail Resorts stock will continue to fluctuate and experts expect a significant gain this year, though some are pointing to this recent drop as a sign that investors aren't happy with several publicized issues related to the company.