Suzanne Somers Shares Memories Of Bob Saget After Learning Of His Death Live On Air

Suzanne Somers learned about the passing of her friend and fellow actor Bob Saget while on live television. She was doing an interview with Australia’s Studio 10 morning show when she heard the news. She was visibly shocked but was able to share some sweet memories of Bob.

They both worked at Warner Bros. Studios during the ’90s. Suzanne was in the show Step By Step while Bob was filming Full House at the time. She shared, “I would appear on his show from time to time, because right next door at Warner Bros. was my set for ‘Step By Step,’ where I starred with Patrick Duffy, and we would go over to the ‘Full House’ set, and it was kind of this wonderful thing that was going on at Warner Bros. at that time.”

Suzanne Somers pays tribute to ’90s ‘neighbor’ Bob Saget

STEP BY STEP, Suzanne Somers, 1991-98. photo: Mario Casilli/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

She added, “I can’t believe it. He’s so young. That’s just… I’m so, so, so sorry. He was a great guy. Really nice.” Later on, she shared a statement about his death. She wrote, “I can’t believe it. He was a truly funny guy, a great guy, a TV dad, and also an amazing real-life dad and loving husband. Kids loved him and we adults loved his bawdiness. Gone too soon.”

Bob Saget, in dual publicity portrait for FULL HOUSE and AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS, 1990. © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Bob was only 65 years old. The cause of death is still under investigation but no foul play or drug use was detected in the hotel room where he died. He was in the middle of a standup comedy tour and had just spent the holidays with his family.

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, panelist Bob Saget, Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton, (Season 1, ep. 105, aired Nov. 4, 2020). photo: Michael Becker / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

He is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, and his wife Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018.