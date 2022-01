With the 2021 NFL playoffs starting this weekend, let’s give some attention to the Cowboys–49ers game happening on Sunday. A bit of a throwback to those 90s rivalries where you had 2 of the greatest teams to ever play going at it for a Super Bowl berth virtually every season. Since those days both teams have had a fall from grace with only the Niners showing some signs of success with 2 Super Bowl appearances and the Cowboys with none since 1995. Both teams have built strong foundations on defense and the Cowboys in particular drafted an absolute gem in Micah Parsons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO