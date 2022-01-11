ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heather Rae Young gets ‘not ideal news’ on fertility journey with Tarek El Moussa

By Leah Bitsky
 5 days ago

Heather Rae Young didn’t get the best news from her doctor amid her fertility journey with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

“Egg freezing update. Not ideal news but trying to stay positive,” Young, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday.

The “Selling Sunset” star explained in a video that she has a total of five follicles growing but one doesn’t look mature enough to extract.

“We have two that are strong, one that is still growing, and another one that is still growing, so I have four that are looking decent,” she said. “Not the best number, so I’m going to talk to my doctor a little later and see if it’s even worth extracting to create the embryo or if we are going to have to do another round.”

Young noted that the egg-freezing process is “not the most fun thing to go through” so she was “hoping for some good news later” when she spoke to her doctor again.

Heather Rae Young gave an update on her fertility process with Tarek El Moussa.
Young has been sharing her fertility journey on social media.

Young has been open about sharing her fertility story with fans on social media since December when she first documented her egg-freezing journey. She explained at the time that she already had six healthy eggs on ice but was doing another round for more.

The Netflix personality said she wanted to share her journey so that she could “help” other women who were experiencing the same fertility struggles.

Her doctor didn’t deliver the best news but she says she’s remaining hopeful.

Young has been open about wanting to have kids with 40-year-old El Moussa, telling People last year, “To create something with him, that’s ours, together … I feel I would regret it if I didn’t. So we’re open to it.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2021 after two years of dating.

The “Flip or Flop” star was previously married to Christina Haack, whom he divorced in January 2018. The exes share two kids together: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

She and El Moussa tied the knot in October 2021.

Young has become very close with El Moussa’s children over the years and even said that she feels like she’s their “bonus mom.”

“Never knew what it was like to feel this much love and joy before these babies came into my life. ♥️,” she wrote on Instagram last July, adding, “They’re our number one priority no matter what and I really don’t think there’s anything more special than seeing two kids grow up and blossom into who they’re supposed to be.”

