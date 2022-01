Andrew McCarthy of National Review Online attempts to read the tea leaves at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has fast-tracked two cases involving the vaccine mandates that President Biden has imperiously imposed on tens of millions of Americans: one mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people, and another, separate mandate for health-care workers. Oral argument is scheduled for Friday. That’s a big reason I’m betting the Court is poised to deal the president a double dose of defeat — though nothing is certain, of course.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO