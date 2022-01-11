ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What Would You Do? 10 Idaho Animals You Would Want as a Pet

By Jeff
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would...

95.7 KEZJ

The 5 Best Dog Breeds to Own in Idaho

There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Battle Royale On YouTube

I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Idaho Driver Demonstrates Worst Way to Drive on Ice

This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
POST FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

7 Simple Ways You Can Tell if Someone is New to Idaho

Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

There is a Lottery Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Twin Falls County

UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Bucked Up Supplement & Apparel Store Opens In Twin Falls ID

A new apparel, accessory, and supplement store is now open in Twin Falls. The location offers in-store shopping, as well as online ordering of its signature, pre-workout products. Bucked Up is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1544 Fillmore Street. Staff shared a virtual tour of the new store on...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Will Wearing Masks Become Mandatory in Idaho Due To Omicron?

It use to be growing up, that if someone wore a mask over their face, it was assumed they were up to no good or potentially robbing a place. To wear one on an airplane was seen as a red flag and drew attention. It use to be against the law to enter a bank with a mask on, but it has become a rule in the last couple of years to wear one to enter certain locations, especially if you aren't vaccinated. As COVID numbers begin to rise again and the Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, should wearing a mask be mandatory everywhere?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

5 Best Places For An Anniversary Dinner In Twin Falls

A new year brings another year of birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. It is tough for a lot of people every year to know where to go for dinner. Do you go to a place that you met or both like, or do you choose to go to a fancy place that you may not normally go, and spoil yourself a little? There are multiple ways to go, but here are five great places in Twin Falls to go for an anniversary dinner.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Reward Offered for Information on Wild Horses Shot Near Challis

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cash reward is being offered for information regarding the shooting of two wild horses in the Challis area late last year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the horses were shot sometime around November 14, 2021, in the Spar Canyon area. A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information that results in the arrest of the person or persons responsible for shooting the animals. Those with information can call the BLM Law Enforcement office at (208) 524-7590.
CHALLIS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
