Agriculture

Protein From Gorse Bushes Could Feed Millions of People, Says Expert

 7 days ago

Once the thorny, dense, durable and almost impossible to kill Himalayan blackberry takes hold. Blackberry brambles have taken over about half of my front yard. My wife asked me to "do something". So I opened my browser to do some research. Twenty minutes later, she asked me if I...

Many People Seem Disgusted by The Thought of Eating Cultured Meat

Cultured meat grown in a lab has the potential to be much more environmentally friendly than current practices in the agriculture industry, but a new study has revealed a looming problem: a lot of people really don't like the idea of eating it. We're talking here about meat produced in the laboratory from real animal muscle cells. Across experiments with a total of 1,587 volunteers, around 35 percent of meat-eaters and 55 percent of vegetarians said that they felt too disgusted by cultured meat to even take a taste. The "perceived unnaturalness" of the cultured meat was a big factor in its...
Could Protein from Gorse Help Cut Consumption of Meat and Dairy Products?

Interest in alternative sources of dietary protein to meat and dairy products has risen in recent years. Public awareness of the benefits of improving health through diet, and environmental concerns about current food production methods, are just two of the issues for consumers. A 2021 survey by Ipsos MORI, carried...
Clean enzymatically treated protein is also the protein of choice for starter feed in Asian poultry production

Often, the effectiveness of ingredients and additives for chicken feed is shown under poultry production conditions typical of western markets such as Europe or the United States. However, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global chicken meat market in 2020. Furthermore, the poultry production in this region is projected to register extraordinary growth during the next decade, the projected growth being attributed to quickly rising population, substantial economic development and therefore, upsurge in the purchasing power of people.
Smuggled Bushmeat Could Lead To More Disease Outbreaks, Experts Say

While 2021 brought the COVID-19 vaccine, a new U.S. president, and other small victories, it was yet another year of lockdowns and social unrest. But to close out the year was a chaotic string of seemingly related incidents, that involved smuggling bushmeat into the U.S. Not only is smuggling bushmeat completely against the law, but it can also lead to serious and deadly outbreaks of fatal ailments, such as Ebola. Needless to say, that simply isn't yet another thing we need on our plate.
Protein ingredient innovation evolving to match developing scientific understanding, expert says

The market is moving to match the new understanding of protein needs for athletes and active nutrition consumers, a category expert says. Dr Robert Wildman, PhD, CEO of the new brand TYM Performance,​​ has sourced protein ingredients and spoken on the development of the category for decades. He will be lending his expertise as a panelist at NutraIngredients-USA’s Sports & Active Nutrition Summit 2022, which is scheduled for Feb. 14-16 in San Diego. The summit is being put on in cooperation with the American Herbal Products Association’s Sports Nutrition Committee, of which Wildman is the chairman.
Covid may be turning some children into fussy eaters, experts say

Children may have been put off certain foods and eating altogether in some cases because of a condition caused by Covid, experts have suggested.Smell experts at the University of East Anglia and Fifth Sense, the charity for people affected by smell and taste disorders, say some children who have been infected with the virus could be suffering from parosmia.Parosmia is a condition that changes or distorts the smell of things change.For example, chocolate may smell like petrol, or someone may smell rotting cabbage instead of lemon.Fifth Sense and Carl Philpott, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, are launching guidance to help...
Women’s health at risk due to rise in meat-free diets, scientist says

Young women who consume little to no red meat and dairy are at risk of developing vitamin deficiencies that could lead to health problems later in life, a scientist has said.Professor Ian Givens, director of the Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health at Reading University, told a briefing at the Science Media Centre that half of young women aged between 11 and 18 were consuming below the minimum recommended level of iron and magnesium.A quarter of women from this age group were consuming too little iodine, calcium and zinc, he added. Prof Givens warned that young women were more...
People without Covid booster jab gambling with their health, says expert

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer has urged those who have not yet had their Covid-19 booster jab that they are gambling unnecessarily with their health.Sir Michael McBride appealed particularly to those aged 50 and over not to delay getting the latest dose of the vaccination amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant.More than 7,000 further confirmed cases of the virus were notified over the weekend.A further seven deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified.“When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple – it takes three for the general 16 plus population, and four...
Experts worry Dopesick is scaring people from using painkillers

Last week, the Hulu opioid crisis limited series tweeted a clip of a U.S. attorney investigating OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in bed following prostate surgery, refusing to take OxyContin. Beverly Schechtman, an advocate for chronic pain patients who herself has Crohn’s disease, said the clip “doesn’t really make any sense.” “It’s not like this huge dose that’s going to automatically turn someone into someone who has an addiction, but that’s the way they portray it,” she tells Vice News. “I think it actually adds stigma, not just of pain patients, but people with addiction.” reached out to Hulu for comment but did not receive a response. William Amarquaye, a clinical pharmacist at Brandon Regional Hospital, said the majority of people who receive opioids after surgery don’t go on to have opioid use disorder. “They’re using these minor numbers and blowing them up to say that anyone could become addicted,” he says, noting that patients are assessed for risk factors, including mental-health and substance-use issues.
Future variants could be tackled with greater certainty, says expert made CBE

Professor Peter Openshaw has been made a CBE for services to medicine and immunology in the New Year Honours. Scientists should be able to deal with future variants of Covid-19 with “much greater certainty” and vaccines might eventually give protection against some common colds, an expert honoured for his work has said.
Study confirms sixth mass extinction is currently underway, caused by humans

The sixth mass extinction of the planet’s biodiversity is currently underway, according to a new study confirming previous warnings that the Earth’s species have been dying off at an accelerated rate in the last few centuries. The planet has so far undergone five major species die-offs – extinction events marked by mass biodiversity loss due to extreme natural phenomena. But the current one is entirely caused by human activities, said the study published last week in the journal Biological Reviews.The research estimated that since the year 1500, Earth could already have lost between 7.5 per cent and 13 per...
Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
Why Quitting Smoking Might Be a Bit Tougher for Women

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a critical predictor of long-term success, researchers found, although the team also discovered that larger warning labels on cigarette packs might change that. ...
Scientists detect novel coronavirus in wild leopard cub in India

Veterinary scientists in India have detected the novel coronavirus in the carcass of a wild Indian leopard cub, marking the first reported instance of the viral infection in a free roaming wild feline. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint server bioRxiv, revealed that the one-year-old cub, which was found dead in mid-October, just months after the second wave of the pandemic in India had receded, was infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.These findings underscore the need for intensive screening of wild animals to track the evolution of the coronavirus, and to assess the carrier status...
Fossil reveals spiky armoured dinosaur was sluggish, deaf, and less socially active

Some species of nodosaurids – a group of herbivorous armoured dinosaurs whose bodies were cluttered with bony plates and spikes – may have been sluggish, deaf, and lonesome, a new study of their fossil braincase has revealed.While many dinosaurs likely lived in groups, the research published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month has suggested that some nodosaurids may have preferred to live a socially less active life due to their inferior sense of hearing.The study assessed the fossil braincase of an Austrian dinosaur with a high-resolution computer tomograph scan to produce a digital three-dimensional cast. Analysis of...
Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
Is It Wrong To Mock People Who'd Opposed Covid Vaccines and Then Died of Covid?

Got it. Now lets apply this rule to obesity. I don't see fat people going around telling everyone else that they have to get fat too. I don't see fat people attacking weight training rooms trying to stop people [independent.co.uk]. I don't see fat people coming up on TV and saying "actually, if you weighed an extra 40 stone you would have much better health outcomes". I most of all definitely don't see fat people complaining to us all how the establishment is in a conspiracy to try to force them to become thinner.
