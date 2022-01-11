ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ohio State football officially announces hiring of Justin Frye

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

We’ve heard sourcing and speculation for a few days now, but it’s now official.

The Ohio State football program officially announced the hiring of Justin Frye as the new offensive line coach Tuesday in a release. The official title is associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach, which means Frye’s duties will most assuredly go beyond just working with the men in the trenches. His hiring replaces the void left by the dismissal of former offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after the Rose Bowl.

Frye, who worked with head coach Ryan Day at Temple and Boston College, and alongside Day’s mentor, Chip Kelly, had been with UCLA for the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator. He brings 15-years of experience and a proven track record of enhancing offensive output at each of his stops.

“I am thrilled to welcome Justin, his wife, Lauren, and their family to Ohio State and the football program,” Day said in a statement. “Justin and I have worked on the same staffs together and I’ve seen first-hand how good he is at developing his players as well as building personal connections with them. I believe he’ll do great things here to enhance his room and our offense as a whole.”

Frye is a graduate of Indiana University, earning his degree in sports communications and broadcasting. His wife, Lauren, is from Mentor, Ohio, and they have four children: Kevin, Zoe, Max, and Welles.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
landgrantholyland.com

Film Study: Breaking down key concepts Justin Frye’s rushing attack brings to Ohio State

Ohio State has made some wholesale staff changes to start the 2022 college football offseason, and one of note is the addition of former UCLA offensive line coach, Justin Frye. Frye comes to the Buckeyes with experience working for Ryan Day, Chip Kelly, and a reputation for improving stagnant run games. The Buckeyes the last two seasons have relied on basic zone schemes and every so often mixing in some gap run schemes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zoe
Person
Justin Frye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ohio State Football#Temple And Boston College#Indiana University#Ohio State News
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

Chip Kelly staying at UCLA, agrees to new 4-year contract

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly agreed to a new four-year contract Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015. The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Paul Tyson has found a new home

Earlier this week quarterback Paul Tyson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. It is now being reported that Tyson has made a commitment to Herm Edwards and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Tyson, who is the great-grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, has spent three...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Two defensive coaches hired as Ohio State revamps staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day continued to revamp his coaching staff by hiring of two defensive assistants Friday. Tim Walton, a former Ohio State player who spent the last 13 years coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was added as cornerbacks/secondary coach.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy