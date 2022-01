A new Republican-backed proposal would put more voting restrictions on people who have been convicted of felonies in Wisconsin. Under current law, people who have been convicted of felonies in Wisconsin are not allowed to vote until they complete their term of imprisonment, as well as any court-mandated periods of probation or parole. Under the new proposal, those people would also be barred from voting until they have completed any required community service hours and finished paying off any financial penalties imposed as part of their sentence, including fines and victim restitution.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO