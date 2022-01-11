ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Luke Bryan’s Sparkling Surprise for Wife Caroline on Her Birthday [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
 5 days ago
Caroline Bryan's birthday may be overshadowed by another important holiday, but Luke Bryan wasn't going to let her go unnoticed or unsurprised. On Instagram, Bryan shared the dazzling treat he had waiting for Caroline Bryan and her friends, one of whom was also celebrating a birthday. The social media...

