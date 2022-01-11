Binghamton Man Accused of Possessing Heroin at Broome Jail

A Town of Dickinson woman is accused of driving drunk and smashing, head-on into another vehicle in a crash that left the occupants of the other vehicle injured. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say shortly after 8:30 p.m. January 8 they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Upper Front Street near the intersection with Old Front Street and found a Volkswagen Sport Utility Vehicle driven by 27-year-old Whittany Sanders had left the designated lane of travel and hit a 2015 Toyota sedan head-on, pushing the Toyota into the concrete barrier, trapping the occupant.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO