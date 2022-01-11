ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Man Accused of Possessing Heroin at Broome Jail

By Bob Joseph
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A person being processed at the intake section of Broome County Jail faces a felony count after corrections officers discovered heroin and other concealed drugs. Authorities say 28-year-old Joseph...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome County Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend’s Brother in Chenango Bridge

Broome County Sheriff's officials say a man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend's brother after an earlier argument with the woman. Sheriff's Deputies were called to an apartment complex at 9 Kattelvelle Road in Chenango Bridge, in the Town of Chenango at around 6:40 p.m. January 14 and found 20-year-old Crishtian Smith-Bartlett on his knees in the parking lot with his hands in the air.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Vestal Native Named New Police Chief

Vestal has a new Police Chief. Days after former Chief John Butler stepped aside, the Town announced Vestal resident and long-time Police and Corrections officer, 47-year old Stace Kintner will be the new Police Chief in the town. Kintner is a life-long resident of Vestal and has been at the...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Man Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card

A Binghamton man is facing a felony charge after being accused of using a stolen credit card at a local store. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Robert Shelp Junior is charged with felony Grand Larceny. In a news released from the Sheriff's Office on January 11, authorities said...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

A Delaware County man is accused of threatening Deputies with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on a Warrant on January 3. Authorities say 30-year-old Shane Tweedie of Hamden had initially been charged with felony assault for an incident in November. According to a news release from the Sheriff's office, Tweedie locked himself inside his home when Deputies came to arrest him.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Endicott Residents Homeless Following Fire

Endicott Fire Department officials say two people were forced into the cold when a blaze broke out in their apartment. The fire at 410½ Jackson Avenue was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Endicott firefighters brought the blaze under control in about ten minutes. No injuries were reported. Village fire...
ENDICOTT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#County Jail#Prison#Corrections Officers#Wnbf News
The Whale 99.1 FM

Dickinson Woman Charged After Fleeing Head-on Crash

A Town of Dickinson woman is accused of driving drunk and smashing, head-on into another vehicle in a crash that left the occupants of the other vehicle injured. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say shortly after 8:30 p.m. January 8 they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Upper Front Street near the intersection with Old Front Street and found a Volkswagen Sport Utility Vehicle driven by 27-year-old Whittany Sanders had left the designated lane of travel and hit a 2015 Toyota sedan head-on, pushing the Toyota into the concrete barrier, trapping the occupant.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy