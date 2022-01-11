Should You Do Brick Workouts in the Early Season?

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Nutrition is often referred to as the fourth discipline of triathlon—and it’s for good reason. Knowing what to eat and when as you train, prepare, and race triathlon can sometimes seem overwhelming, especially when you’re first starting out. It can be challenging enough to string together swim, bike, and run, much less formulate a sprint or half-Ironman nutrition plan. Fortunately, we’ve pulled together all you need to know on the triathlete diet, making a triathlon nutrition plan, and even meal planning for triathletes. And to be clear from the outset: When we refer to nutrition or diet, we are typically referring to food eaten outside of training or racing. When we talk about fueling, that’s calories and/or hydration consumed during training and racing.

