Nancy Pelosi Cheats The Rest Of America With Massive Inside Stock Info

Sen. Josh Hawley is right about something, and that could be a problem for Democrats. Hawley, the Missouri Republican best known for his pre-insurrection Jan. 6 fist pump, on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress — and their spouses — from buying or trading stocks while in office. (My colleague Samuel Goldman should be happy.) The idea is to keep elected members of the legislative branch from gaming the system to their own advantage, either by taking advantage of insider information or by using their power to leverage their holdings. Current laws aimed at making Congressional stock holdings transparent to the public have turned out to be nearly useless. "It's time to stop turning a blind eye to Washington profiteering," Hawley said in a statement.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO