Idaho State

What Would You Do? 10 Idaho Animals You Would Want as a Pet

By Jeff
 5 days ago
What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would...

Mountain Lion Relaxes Near Carey, Idaho

If you like wildlife spotting, Carey looks like a good place to get started. A woman dropped me a line over the weekend and shared some pictures and a video. These were posted by her daughter, Chantel Melo. I asked Mom if she could ask her daughter for permission to post the images. A short while later, Mom wrote back and said I could.
CAREY, ID
DEJA VU: The Grocery Shortage Returns to Idaho

I walked into my neighborhood grocery store and like Old Mother Hubbard. This is like a feedback loop. I was going to buy some canned mushrooms for a sauce I was making. Pieces and stems are the least expensive. None to be found. I needed distilled water. The cupboard was bare. Distilled water is what I use in the reservoir of a CPAP mask. You normally wouldn’t believe it would be a product in short supply.
IDAHO STATE
The 5 Best Dog Breeds to Own in Idaho

There has long been a debate about which is better cats or dogs, and there isn't much of a debate. The correct answer is dogs. Don't get me wrong, cats are enjoyable too, just dogs are better. I have always had one, and a lot of people I know have too. Living in Idaho now, I have learned that some breeds are not as well made for the conditions here. Dogs that lack fur, have short legs that must track through the deep snow, and ones that can't come inside to escape the cold don't seem to hold up as well here. It doesn't mean people shouldn't have short-haired, little dogs, but these breeds are the ones I would recommend when looking to add a furry family member.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Battle Royale On YouTube

I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
TWIN FALLS, ID
No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing of the social media rumor, "To date, we have never had a confirmed wolf sighting or confirmed track south of the Snake River Canyon." The rumor that surfaced on social media claimed either a mountain lion or wolf had been harassing a couple of horses and said fish and game went to check it out and confirmed it was a mountain lion and a wolf. Thompson says that is an inaccurate statement because as far as he knows the agency hasn't been called out to the area to confirm tracks. Although, mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in the area, "We know we have lions that live in and around the Snake River Canyon and so if there were reports of lion tracks in the Buhl area, that would be a distinct possibility." Thompson says if anyone is concerned about tracks they've found on their property they should take a picture of it as quickly as possible before it degrades. Most of the tracks this time of year will be in snow and mud and they could disappear quickly. He says to take a couple of angles of the animal tracks and use something to give it a sense of scale or size. Thompson says then call the regional officer at 208-324-4359 and report it.
BUHL, ID
5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
You Too Can Visit Most Depressing Neighborhood in Twin Falls, ID

Floral Avenue is an ugly red-headed stepchild. I’ve been told it’s the last unpaved street in the city (there may be a block or two elsewhere). A fellow sent me a picture of the sign. It was nailed to a pole at the intersection of Eastland Drive. I got a good belly laugh (mine are very loud considering the size of the resonating chamber!) I dropped him a line with some questions about the situation. He wrote back and explained he has often made a case for getting the street paved but claims his pleas fall on deaf ears.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WATCH: Idaho Driver Demonstrates Worst Way to Drive on Ice

This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
POST FALLS, ID
Creek Trail 130 Mi From Twin Falls Is An Off-Roader’s Playground

For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the state, which puts Idaho in a league of its own. To locate and experience some of these truly unexplored, natural adventures, owning an off-road vehicle is a must.
TWIN FALLS, ID
7 Simple Ways You Can Tell if Someone is New to Idaho

Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
IDAHO STATE
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

