Mapping Skin Cells That Contribute to Diabetic Foot Ulcers

By MDN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Diabetic foot ulcerations – open sores or wounds that refuse to heal – are a devastating complication affecting more than 15 percent of people with diabetes and resulting in more than 70,000 lower extremity amputations per year in the United States alone. Notably, more than half of patients undergoing...

