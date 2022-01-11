Mapping Skin Cells That Contribute to Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound or lesion that occurs mainly in patients with diabetes and is usually located under the foot. Diabetic foot ulcer is a painful and potentially serious ailment. The location of diabetic foot ulceration is usually right below the heel, as this is the most tender area for the body. Diabetic foot ulcers can be a serious and even life-threatening situation if left untreated. This is why it is very important to manage them as well as possible. Before undergoing any diabetic foot ulcers treatment at home or at the hospital, it’s a good idea to get the facts straight on the condition. Diabetes is a chronic disease and can be managed with changes to diet and lifestyle. It’s important to understand the causes of foot ulcers and to implement treatment plans that will keep the ulcers from recurring. With the right care, you can enjoy life as normally as possible.

