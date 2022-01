Rylan Clark has said that he was “a danger to myself” after suffering a breakdown in the wake of his divorce.The former X Factor contestant split from his husband of six years Dan last summer, with Clark taking a four-month break from presenting.Speaking to The Observer, Clark admitted that he got “quite ill” and stopped eating following the end of his marriage.“I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again,” he said. “It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn’t think...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO