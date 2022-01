The best battle royale games are the ones that let you feel good whether you win or lose. Every game should teach you something new, and the more you play, the more you’ll accrue the skills necessary to make sure you start coming out on top more often than not. The genre is becoming more and more varied as time goes on, and while most of these games are still about throwing down, the fights themselves are becoming more nuanced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO