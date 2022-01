Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley is right where needs to be to win ROTY. The Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting pretty so far in the 2021-2022 season. Sure, the Cavs are no longer the top team in the East, but considering the team was expecting to compete in a few years, and are sitting in the top portion of the Eastern Conference playoff seedings, we’d say that’s a lovely and unexpected surprise. A lot of that is due to Evan Mobley.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO