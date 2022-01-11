ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razorbacks Can't Move Up with Outback Bowl Win

By allHOGS Staff
 6 days ago

Outback Bowl win doesn't boost them into Top 20

When the celebration started after Arkansas' 24-10 domination over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, you figured that would move them up into the Top 20 of the after-bowls final ranking.

Nope.

The Razorbacks only moved up one spot, to No. 21.

The Hogs were the fifth-ranked team in the final Associated Press poll released after Georgia's beat-down of Alabama for the national championship Monday night.

Arkansas was one of two nine-win teams ranked in the final poll (North Carolina State was the other one) and the fifth-ranked SEC team.

The Hogs' 9-4 finish was the best for the program since 11 wins in 2011.

Preseason predictions for next season have Arkansas solidly in the Top 20.

Now they've got to figure out how to plug some holes to get there.

Final AP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Baylor

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Pitt

14. Clemson

15. Wake Forest

16. Louisiana

17. Houston

18. Kentucky

19. BYU

20. North Carolina State

21. Arkansas

22. Oregon

23. Iowa

24. Utah State

25. San Diego State

The Hogs' schedule for 2022 will be easier than the toughest schedule in football they faced in 2021 and pulled out eight wins during the regular season.

In addition to Alabama and Ole Miss, the Hogs will face Cincinnati along with an SEC West lineup plus South Carolina, who finished this past year as strong as anyone, getting a bowl win.

allHOGS Front Page

hogville.net

Safety Tracy Revels Visiting Arkansas on Saturday, Hoping for Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Texarkana (Texas) Liberty-Eylau Class of 2023 safety Tracy Revels will be among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday. Revels, 6-1, 185, talked about his expectations for the visit on Saturday and what he hopes to see and experience. “I want to see some place like home where...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Is Officially A Nominee For NFL’s Rookie Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday. The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
NFL
Fayetteville, AR
