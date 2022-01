Restaurateur Tim Niver’s Minneapolis Mucci’s Trattoria — known for its wood-fire pizzas — will close its doors on January 29. The Uptown Italian spot first opened in 2019, a follow-up to Mucci’s in St. Paul, which opened three years prior. Niver took to Instagram yesterday to say, “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been wonderful.” Appearing to reference to the pandemic, he added, “And we all know the reasons. There’s a lot of reasons. I’d rather not dwell on the reasons and just say ‘Hey, it’s a decision we had to make based on what we know right now.’”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO