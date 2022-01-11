Watch: Cam Akers was mic'd up for his miraculous return from Achilles injury

The Rams were dealt a serious blow in July when they learned that Cam Akers tore his Achilles while working out before training camp. It was believed by most that Akers would miss the entire season, but he defied the odds and made a miraculous recovery in time for Week 18.

Akers made his debut on Sunday against the 49ers and though he only played 13 snaps, simply being out there was a massive accomplishment for the second-year back. He gained 13 yards on eight total touches, but he should have more success next week against the Cardinals as his role is expected to grow.

The Rams mic’d him up for his return against the 49ers and he received a lot of congratulatory and inspirational words from teammates and coaches throughout the afternoon.

Johnny Hekker shared some really valuable words for Akers on the sideline, recognizing how special it was for him to return as quickly as he did.

“Congratulations, man. I’m proud of you. Awesome, dude. What you’ve done is no short of miraculous, man,” Hekker said.

Akers did a little bit of trash talking on the field, too, chirping at Jaquiski Tartt after a tackle.

“You were falling to the ground. You were scared. You were scared. You know. You know. You know. You were falling before I got to you,” he said.

Deebo Samuel also welcomed Akers back after the game.

“I know this is gonna be a little road for you, I know you’ll get back in the game,” Samuel said. Fred Warner shared similar words for Akers after his return, too.