Public Safety

Feds Say Bitcoin ATMs May Be Facilitating Sex Trafficking

By Scott Chipolina
decrypt.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are now Bitcoin ATMs spread around the world. Image: Shutterstock. The United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) has published a report detailing how cryptocurrencies—and crypto kiosks—may be used to facilitate human and drug trafficking. A crypto kiosk is another term for popular crypto ATMs springing up around the...

