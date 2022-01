Attack on Titan's return for the final set of episodes in season 4 wasted no time thrilling fans. Picking up right from the end of season 4.1 (way back in Spring 2021). It is an all-out war on the shores of the Paradis Island, as Marley launched its big invasion, just as Eren Jaeger's Founding Titan gets jumped by the titans of Marley's Warriors. Still, with the powers of both the Attack Titan and War Hammer Titan on his side, Eren is able to hold his own; however, that fact changes quickly when Marley reveals it also has a new kind of Anti-Titan Weapon that Eren is not prepared for!

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO