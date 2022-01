With its first season, the Danny McBride-created The Righteous Gemstones parodied the world of televangelists, ludicrous megachurches, and the dirty business of success in the name of The Lord. As we reunite with the Gemstone family in the show’s sophomore season, they have somehow grown even mightier, as Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three spoiled children (McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson) debut their own streaming service, GODD (Gemstones on Digital Demand), as their empire continues to grow through the faith and money of their followers. Yet in this second season, McBride and his team dig deeper into this absurd family, its history, but also the bond between parents and children — and lack thereof — that could bring such people into the world. In Season 2, McBride has turned The Righteous Gemstones into the Christian Succession, and is all the better for it.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO