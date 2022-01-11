May Ball Presidents’ Committee addresses student concerns
By Vedika Mandapati
The Tab
5 days ago
For the past few days, discussions about ticket pricing, accessibility and sustainability have dominated everyone’s Facebook feeds. You may have seen recent discourse on Camfess about May Week and wondered to yourself – what even is a May Week and why are so many people riled up about...
This is Lauren Pope, Director of Public Relations for Lowndes County Schools. This is a reminder that students will return to school on Thursday, January 6th. We are looking forward to seeing our students and resuming our normal schedule. we do ask that you please not send your child to school if they:
In-person teaching will continue next term despite uncertainty around the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Despite this, plans may be changed if a lot of staff or student become absent because of the virus and as a result, some departments may move teaching online. Lancaster University has confirmed that students are...
Graduate students are an integral part of the University’s functioning and impact. Through their various roles, both faculty and undergraduates are supported by the efforts of graduate students. Despite the necessary roles that graduate students take on for their entire academic community, they are loaded with a student service...
Body Karly James, a 2018 Po-Hi graduate and current senior at UCO majoring in graphic design, stopped by Po-Hi on Thursday to address students about career opportunities in graphic design. Karly is a two-time Addy award winner for packaging and marketing work she has done for both local and national businesses. An Addy award is presented by the American Advertising Federation recognizing the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising and is one of the most prestigious awards that can be won by a graphic designer. Carly discussed process tools of creation as well as the design programs of study available at UCO. Computer students at Po-Hi can begin the path to learning graphic design, video production and programming with classes focused on learning various software packages in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Premier, After Effects and Audition, as well as the programming languages of Python and Java.
On Dec. 8, student-run clubs (Black Student Union, Hispanic Latin Culture Club, Minority Scholars Program, GSA, AASU) and Leadership held a virtual town hall surrounding allyship. These student leaders worked together over the past few months to put together this town hall as a way to teach students, as well as teachers, how to be better allies.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been long-lasting and life-changing. With lockdown after seemingly never-ending lockdown, each of us has been forced to consider how we do the things we used to take for granted and fail to question. But maybe this isn’t such a bad thing after all…
New COVID-19 restrictions put international students into a difficult position. Lying awake on the bed of Best Western Plus University Inn, I couldn’t help but think about the new air travel policies for overseas students going back to China this May. Adding on to the 14 days of quarantine...
George Washington University President Mark S. Wrighton presided over his first Faculty Senate meeting Friday. His introductory address identified a few goals of his term, including developing a shared governance agenda, strengthening GW’s interdisciplinary projects, enhancing research across all fields, steering the transformation of GW’s academic medical enterprise, overseeing fundraising to expand the university’s financial aid resources and improving recruitment and retention for faculty and staff.
Media release: The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) has named the two committees to conduct a national search for the next president of Georgia Highlands College (GHC). Dr. Dana Nichols currently serves as interim president. Dr. Don Green resigned to become president at Point Park University in Pittsburgh.
A Mississippi middle school is backing away from plans to offer shapewear to girls dealing with “body image” issues, reports say. According to a report by TODAY, a letter was sent home Tuesday to parents with daughters in Southaven Middle School, requesting their signature. Parents received information in...
The USD 435 Board of Education heard its learning report from Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. It included a reading and math assessment and showed how students performed between fall of 2020 to fall of 2021. About 54 percent of kindergartners were “at benchmark”...
Last night the DuPage County Health Equity and Access Response Team (HEART) hosted “Testing Positive with COVID-19: Now What?” The virtual community town hall featured infectious disease specialist Dr. Jonathan Pinsky from Edward Hospital. Highest Numbers Due to Omicron. Pinsky talked about how Edward-Elmhurst Health is seeing the...
The Northampton Area School Board held their January meeting on Monday, January 10, at 6:30 pm in the Northampton Area High School auditorium. While the school board has previously met twice a month, this week’s meeting signaled the changeover to meetings held once monthly, with a set meeting date on the second Monday of each month.
Lancaster University has published a new suicide prevention strategy for the whole of the university to increase support for staff and student mental health and wellbeing. Changes had been made to the existing policy following a review, and “draws on Suicide Safer University guidance provided by Universities UK and suicide prevention charity Papyrus.”
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As kids return to school, new fears are surfacing about the Omicron variant and what it means for in-person learning. Dr. Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District said there's always a concern, but not enough to return to online learning. "I think the biggest challenge...
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Students in Rapides Parish are returning to school Friday, January 6 for the start of the spring semester. With the Omicron variant continuing to spread, the Rapides Parish School Board released a plan earlier this week, addressing how they plan to minimize the spread in schools.
Committee to Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. President Bryan Lowe III is excited about Monday’s luncheon to honor King, as well as the future for the CCMLK. The 34th Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Event is at the Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center on the Grace College campus. Doors for the free event open at 11 a.m. Monday, and the program is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Keynote speaker is former professional NCAA All-American basketball player and member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters Melvin Adams.
The Cambridge Student Union (SU) released a statement this morning (11/01) announcing that Milo Eyre-Morgan will be stepping down from their role as SU Women’s Sabbatical Officer. During his term, Milo was instrumental in developing and delivering consent workshop training to College Women’s Officers across college JCRs and MCRs....
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to concern about how students will stay safe throughout Westport Public Schools. According to NPR, the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads twice as fast as the delta variant of COVID-19. While this is the case, Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr believes the current...
A hastily called School Board meeting in one Memphis suburb yesterday caught many parents off-guard. Despite being given only a few hours of notice on a Sunday during the Winter Break, about 20 people showed up for the Collierville school district’s meeting. Republican Congressional Candidate Bob Hendry was amongst...
Comments / 0