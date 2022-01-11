Beverly Hills Man Killed When Struck By Pickup Truck In Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 39-year-old Beverly Hills man was killed overnight in a crash that happened around 10:24 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troops say a pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old Lecanto man was driving eastbound on Grover Cleveland Boulevard approaching Alabama Avenue when the Beverly Hills man walked in front of the oncoming truck.

Investigators say the truck collided with the man who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

