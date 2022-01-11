ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills Man Killed When Struck By Pickup Truck In Citrus County

By Mike Jenkins
 5 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 39-year-old Beverly Hills man was killed overnight in a crash that happened around 10:24 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troops say a pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old Lecanto man was driving eastbound on Grover Cleveland Boulevard approaching Alabama Avenue when the Beverly Hills man walked in front of the oncoming truck.

Investigators say the truck collided with the man who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Car In Dover Fatal Hit And Run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dover. Deputies say on Friday, January 14, 2022, just after 8:00 a.m., a black Ford Mustang convertible struck a pedestrian on Gallagher Road and fled southbound towards Lewis Raulerson Road. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Lee County Sheriff: Missing Lehigh Acres Man Found Safe

LEE COUNTY, FL. – The 70-year-old man who was missing out of Lehigh Acres was located safe, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Lehigh Acres. Joseph Wildor, 70, was last seen on January 15 near his residence located on Pennfield Street in Lehigh Acres.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Police Seeking To Identify Man After Stealing Packages From Storage Room At Apartments

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are seeking to identify a suspect that broke into an apartment storage room and loaded up packages and mail into a bag. On January 3rd, 2022 between 3:50 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., a male suspect broke into the Millennium Westshore Apartments storage room. Once inside, the suspect removed multiple packages and pieces of mail, depriving victims of their property.
TAMPA, FL
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 13-Year-Old Girl, Last Seen In Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Sarah Smith, a missing-runaway 13-year-old girl. According to deputies, Smith is 5’6”, approx. 125 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith was last seen on Jan. 14 around 2:30 p.m. in the San Miguel Dr. area in Port Richey, wearing a white hoodie, jeans, black sneakers and was carrying a white backpack with black speckles.
PORT RICHEY, FL
