Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christopher Allen officially announced he will be heading to the NFL on Sunday. Allen signed with Priority Sports earlier in the week. Allen missed most of the 2021 season, dealing with a foot injury. He was due for a full breakout season rushing the pass on the other side of Will Anderson. The Baton Rouge, LA native was only able to play in the season opener against Miami. Allen was able to record three tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble in his one appearance.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO