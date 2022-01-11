ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New treatment approach breaks antibiotic resistance in pneumonia causing bacteria

Cosmos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team including Australian researchers has found the key to making existing frontline antibiotics work again against the deadly pneumonia-causing bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. The study, published in Cell Reports, found that the molecule PBT2 – originally developed to treat disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases –...

uga.edu

Gene that causes antimicrobial resistance in bacteria discovered in Georgia

A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to one of the world’s most important antibiotics, colistin, has been detected in sewer water in Georgia. The presence of the MCR-9 gene is a major concern for public health because it causes antimicrobial resistance, a problem that the World Health Organization has declared “one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity.”
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers identify new bacteria and viruses on human skin

Researchers at EMBL's European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), the NIH National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and colleagues have identified new bacterial and fungal species, as well as viruses in the human skin microbiome. Microbiomes—communities of...
SCIENCE
Cosmos

COVID Booster: New WHO-recommended drugs, smart face masks, and poor birth outcomes

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released new recommendations for the use of two drugs in the treatment of COVID-19. The first, baricitinib, was strongly recommended for treatment of severe or critical COVID-19 in combination with corticosteroids. The decision was based on “moderate” evidence indicating that baricitinib, which is currently used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, improves survival and reduces the need for ventilation in people with severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

New treatment target identified for radiation-resistant cervical cancer

Understanding how cells die is key to developing new treatments for many diseases, whether the goal is to make cancer cells die or keep healthy cells alive in the face of other illnesses, such as massive infections or strokes. Two new studies from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a previously unrecognized pathway of cell death—named lysoptosis—and demonstrate how it could lead to new therapies for cervical cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
insidescience.org

Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Were in Hedgehogs a Century Before We Used Antibiotics

(Inside Science) -- As soon as humans started using antibiotics to fight bacterial infections, the bacteria started evolving ways to fight back. But new research shows that one so-called "superbug" resistant to important front-line antibiotics has been lurking in hedgehogs for more than 200 years, long before we even started to use the drugs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Body composition, physical capacity, and immuno-metabolic profile in community-acquired pneumonia caused by COVID-19, influenza, and bacteria: a prospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Different pathogens can cause community-acquired pneumonia (CAP); however, the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has re-emphasized the vital role of respiratory viruses as a cause of CAP. The aim was to explore differences in metabolic profile, body composition, physical capacity, and inflammation between patients hospitalized with CAP caused by different etiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WRDW-TV

Ga. sewer water harbors gene that spawns drug-resistant bacteria

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — A gene that causes bacteria to be resistant to some of the world’s most important antibiotics has been detected in sewer water, according to researchers in Georgia. Researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for Food Safety detected the presence of the MCR-9 gene, which...
GEORGIA STATE
theiet.org

Supercomputers used in arms race with antibiotic resistance

Scientists have made a “giant leap” forward, employing supercomputers to combat the major public health threat of antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance emerges when bacteria develop the ability to overcome the drugs designed to kill them, threatening many medical procedures dependent on the ability to treat infections with antibiotics, such as organ transplants. Every year, approximately 700,000 people are estimated to die due to infection by antibiotic-resistant bacteria, with this number expected to rise into the millions in coming years.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Compound Could Help To Defeat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

For years, public-health experts have been sounding the alarm about the next phase in humanity’s co-existence with bacteria—a dark future where emerging strains have rendered once-powerful antibiotics useless. The United Nations recently projected that, unless new drugs are developed, multidrug-resistant infections will force up to 24 million people into extreme poverty within the next decade and cause 10 million annual deaths by 2050. 
SCIENCE
Inverse

Scientists upend a popular theory of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

I can’t lie to you — I’m a huge hypochondriac. Stomach ache? My appendix must have burst. Mild headache? Tragic, but it seems like I have a case of brain amoeba. Once, I cried because I had some mice running around my attic. But I wasn’t upset that they were there. I was upset because I thought they might result in a rare case of Hantavirus, a deadly, rodent-borne disease. There have only been five cases of Hantavirus in New York since 1993, but what if I was the sixth?!
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study explores how bacteria become drug resistant

Researchers at Vanderbilt University and the University of Arizona have revealed more of the inner-workings of a two-stage "molecular motor" in the cell membrane that enables bacteria to become resistant to drugs. Their findings, which were reported recently in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, will aid the search for inhibitors...
SCIENCE
Inverse

Modern medicine didn’t cause antibiotic resistance — hedgehogs did

Humans are excellent at many things — including creating our own most prominent problems. One of these is the evolution of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, aka MRSA. This antibiotic-resistant bacteria has taken the world by storm, caused countless deaths, stumped medical professionals, and, so the conventional wisdom goes, it is our fault. Except perhaps it isn’t.
SCIENCE
sci-news.com

Drug-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Appeared in Hedgehogs in Pre-Antibiotic Era, Study Shows

The discovery of antibiotics more than 80 years ago has led to considerable improvements in human and animal health. Although antibiotic resistance in bacteria is ancient, resistance in human pathogens is thought to be a modern phenomenon that is driven by the clinical use of antibiotics. A new study shows that particular lineages of Staphylococcus aureus developed resistance to the antibiotic methicillin around 200 years ago.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bacteroidales species in the human gut are a reservoir of antibiotic resistance genes regulated by invertible promoters

Antibiotic-resistance genes (ARGs) regulated by invertible promoters can mitigate the fitness cost of maintaining ARGs in the absence of antibiotics and could potentially prolong the persistence of ARGs in bacterial populations. However, the origin, prevalence, and distribution of these ARGs regulated by invertible promoters remains poorly understood. Here, we sought to assess the threat posed by ARGs regulated by invertible promoters by systematically searching for ARGs regulated by invertible promoters in the human gut microbiome and examining their origin, prevalence, and distribution. Through metagenomic assembly of 2227 human gut metagenomes and genomic analysis of the Unified Human Gastrointestinal Genome (UHGG) collection, we identified ARGs regulated by invertible promoters and categorized them into three classes based on the invertase-regulating phase variation. In the human gut microbiome, ARGs regulated by invertible promoters are exclusively found in Bacteroidales species. Through genomic analysis, we observed that ARGs regulated by invertible promoters have convergently originated from ARG insertions into glycan-synthesis loci that were regulated by invertible promoters at least three times. Moreover, all three classes of invertible promoters regulating ARGs are located within integrative conjugative elements (ICEs). Therefore, horizontal transfer via ICEs could explain the wide taxonomic distribution of ARGs regulated by invertible promoters. Overall, these findings reveal that glycan-synthesis loci regulated by invertible promoters in Bacteroidales species are an important hotspot for the emergence of clinically-relevant ARGs regulated by invertible promoters.
SCIENCE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio State researchers identify antibiotic-resistant bacteria, help prevent next global health crisis

COLUMBUS – Researchers at five of Ohio State University’s colleges and its medical center are collaborating on a “one health” approach to battle antibiotic resistance. Bacterial infections that would typically be treated with antibiotics are becoming more resistant to these medications, and bacteria evolve faster than new treatments can be developed, resulting in life-threatening illness, according to a press release.
OHIO STATE
Cosmos

How are we studying firefighter health risks? (Part 1 of 2)

Every year, approximately 195,000 Australians set aside their usual lives to keep us safe during fire season, volunteering with our six state and two territory bushfire services. As climate change makes bushfires more frequent and intense, these firefighters and support staff are being pushed to the extreme. The flames aren’t...
CANCER

