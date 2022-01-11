ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria: Season Two Ratings

Cover picture for the articleDue to the pandemic, it’s been more than two years between the first and second seasons of the Euphoria TV series. HBO released a couple of specials a year ago but, if you look at the ratings, a lot of the audience didn’t notice. Have viewers forgotten about this drama? Will...

Euphoria: Zendaya and Tom Holland have been 'petitioning' to get him a cameo on season two

As if we weren't already excited enough about the long-awaited second season of Euphoria (which, by the way, returns to screens next week on Monday), it appears Zendaya has been busy behind-the-scenes trying to get boyfriend Tom Holland on the show. Yep, it's the Spiderman/hazy teen drama crossover we never knew we needed – but are very much on board for.
Pivoting, Walker, Let The World See, The Blacklist, Young Sheldon

Thursday, January 13, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Walker, The Blacklist, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Women of the Movement, Let the World See, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Call Me Kat, Pivoting, Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive, and Bull. Reruns: Legacies.
New 'Naomi' Trailer Teases Connection to Superman - Watch Now!

A new trailer for the upcoming CW series Naomi has debuted, one day before it premieres!. Kaci Walfall takes on the title role in the latest DC Comics show to air on the network. In the new trailer, we learn more about Naomi, including her obsession with Superman, and how...
Black-ish: Season Eight; ABC Reveals Additional Guests for Comedy’s Final Season

ABC is currently airing the eighth and final season of black-ish and more special guests will appear on the comedy’s way to the end. Viewers have already seen former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in the premiere. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, The Los Angeles Lakers, and others visit the show.
Inventing Anna Trailer: Julia Garner Pulls a Fast One in Shonda Rhimes' Forthcoming Netflix Drama

We’d like to introduce you to Inventing Anna‘s Anna Delvey… but we’re not exactly sure who she is, and neither is anyone in the Netflix drama’s new trailer. Actually, allow us to amend that, courtesy of Anna herself: “Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Julia Garner, who plays her, yells in the video above. Totally fabulous…or totally fake? #InventingAnna premieres on February 11. @shondaland @netflix pic.twitter.com/QeZqUYhuPO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 14, 2022 The series, which begins streaming on Friday, Feb. 11, stars Ozark‘s Garner as the mysterious (and mysteriously accented) titular character, whom the official logline says “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene...
Netflix renews Emily in Paris for two more seasons following ratings success

Netflix has renewed its comedy-drama series Emily in Paris for a third and fourth season following strong viewership of its second season. The show, created and written by Darren Star, returned for its sophomore instalment on December 22, topping Netflix’s global viewing chart in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed between December 22 and December 26.
The Kings of Napa: Season One Viewer Votes

Which sibling should rule the company in the first season of The Kings of Napa TV show on OWN? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Kings of Napa is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Kings of Napa here.
Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.
Superman & Lois: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Clark’s visions come true in the second season of the Superman & Lois TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Superman & Lois is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Superman & Lois here.
Riverdale: Season Six; CW Sets New 2022 Return Date

Riverdale is having its mid-season return delayed by a couple of weeks. New sixth season episodes will begin airing on March 20th instead of March 6th. The date change is due to the rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards which were postponed this month due to the Omicron outbreak. The awards show will now take place on March 13th.
The Morning Show: Season Three; Apple TV+ Drama Series Renewed

Alex and Bradley’s personal and professional lives are going to stay complicated. The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. The second season of the drama series was released September through November of 2021. Season two of The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese...
The Great: Season Three; Hulu Renews Period Comedy-Drama Series

Huzzah! Hulu has renewed The Great TV series for a third season of 10 episodes. The second season of the loosely historical series was released on November 19th and the show is one of the streamer’s top-performing series. Created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara, The Great stars...
Euphoria’s Nail Artist on Season Two, French Manicures, and the Most Flattering Nail Shape

In the first episode of Euphoria’s second season, Sydney Sweeney, a.k.a. Cassie, flashes her long, pink, bedazzled nails onscreen as she clenches the car seat on her way to a New Year’s Eve party. Her nails — the work of Los Angeles nail artist Natalie Minerva, who was brought on this season to further develop the characters’ looks — are just a teaser of the “much heavier presence of nail art” in the next season.
Gentefied: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Comedy-Drama Series

It looks like the cousins are out of business. Netflix has decided to cancel the Gentefied TV series so, there won’t be a third season. A family comedy-drama series, the Gentefied TV show was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, Carlos Santos, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon, Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The story follows three Mexican-American cousins — Erik (Soria), Ana (Lachney), and Chris (Santos) — and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Cosio) and “Mama Fina’s”, the family taco shop.
Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.
