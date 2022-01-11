Euphoria: Season Two Ratings

It looks like the cousins are out of business. Netflix has decided to cancel the Gentefied TV series so, there won’t be a third season. A family comedy-drama series, the Gentefied TV show was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, Carlos Santos, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon, Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The story follows three Mexican-American cousins — Erik (Soria), Ana (Lachney), and Chris (Santos) — and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Cosio) and “Mama Fina’s”, the family taco shop.
