Euphoria: Season Two Ratings

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO