Pemex gas station in Quintana Roo noted as the fifth most expensive in the country

The first gasoline filling station opened to the motoring public on Dec. 1, 1913 in Pittsburg. By the 1920s, filling stations had become service stations filling a variety of automotive needs. Most featured tires, batteries, wipers, fluids, with mechanics on duty for light repairs. The number of U.S. service stations peaked in 1964 at 236,000, then began a steady decline. In the 1970s, convenience stores with gas pumps began replacing traditional service stations and were increasing known as gas stations. Self-service options eventually eliminated almost all services, except in Oregon and New Jersey where attendants still pump gas. By 2020, there were only 115,000 gas stations remaining with their number continuing to fall due to more pumps per station, fuel efficient cars using less gas, and electric vehicles.

