Insurance plans will soon cover cost of some at-home COVID-19 tests

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will soon be much less expensive to get an at-home COVID-19 test.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday night that your insurance will soon cover the cost of some at-home tests.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Starting Saturday, you’ll no longer have to come to wait in line at places like Camping World to get tested.

It could save you hours and upwards of $20 a test. The problem is, you have to find one first.

COVID-19 testing demand has not slowed down in more than a month.

Between three free county-run drive thru sites and one city-run site, people still have been waiting hours to get tested.

Many are waiting because they can’t find an at-home test kit or can’t afford to pay for a test.

Private and group health plans will begin covering all at-home test kits you find at CVS and Walgreens.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said insurers will have to pay for eight tests per month per person either by covering the cost upfront or through a claim reimbursement.

No doctors note, prescription or office visit will be required.

In Central Florida, it’s been difficult to get your hands on the test kits.

A Channel 9 crew went to at least five different pharmacies looking for a test, but all they found were empty shelves.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has also been under scrutiny recently after the surgeon general started advocating for less testing after seeing the uptick in demand.

While Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says those who are asymptomatic don’t need to wait in line, many argue in the name of preventive care.

©2022 Cox Media Group