Apple to loosen rules on App Store payments in South Korea, report says

By Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple will reportedly allow alternative payment systems on its App Store in South Korea as part of a move to comply with new regulations in the country. On Tuesday, the Korea Communications Commission said...

