Katy Perry blamed for Alabama's loss in hilarious message board post

LADY GAGA SAYS PATRIZIA REGGIANA SENT A SWARM OF FLIES AFTER HER: Lady Gaga revealed in the latest issue of W that she thought Patrizia Reggiana sent a swarm of flies after her when House of Gucci wrapped. She told the magazine, “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano,’ and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

