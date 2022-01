LORMAN, Miss. - Andriana Avent had another big game with 25 points as TSU went on a 12-6 fourth quarter run for a comeback win over Alcorn State Saturday afternoon. TSU broke open a tight game in the first quarter as Avent scored 11 of the team's 14 points to spark a late run as TSU led 18-13. The Tigers continued to roll in the second quarter as they outscored ASU 11-4 over the final 8:07 as TSU led 31-19. The roles reversed in the third quarter as Alcorn State opened with a 13-4 run during the first four minutes. TSU would weather the storm from that point as they regained the lead on three occasions but ASU went on 6-0 run aided by three-point shooting to claim a 49-48 lead entering the final stanza.

