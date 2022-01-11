ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mpy72_0difHINI00

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's second biggest bank, is among lenders interested in Russia's Otkritie Bank, which is looking for potential suitors more than four years after being bailed out, a person familiar with the matter said.

Once Russia's largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central bank in 2017 during a wide-scale purge of the banking system that led to hundreds of lenders being shut.

The central bank has said it was looking at an initial public offering or a sale to a strategic investor to cut its stake in Otkritie, which nearly doubled its profit to 58.7 billion roubles ($788 million) in the first nine months of 2021.

Otkritie declined to comment. UniCredit, which has been operating in Russia since 1989, was not immediately available for a comment.

The news of UniCredit's interest in Otkritie was first reported by Bloomberg News.

UniCredit shares extended their losses on Tuesday following the reports to close down 1.1%

Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in December when presenting a new business plan that UniCredit would consider mergers and acquisitions in countries where it operates if it helped strengthen its franchise and meet its return targets.

Orcel, who built his career in investment banking to become one of Europe's best-known dealmakers, walked away from the acquisition of state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) in October after failing to agree terms with Italy's Treasury.

($1 = 74.5022 roubles)

Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicredit#Russia#Mergers And Acquisitions#Bank Of Italy#Otkritie Bank#Milan#Bloomberg News#Monte#Treasury
Reuters

Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday tout 21 new foreign investment projects in France and a booming economy as proof his economic reforms have been bearing fruit less than three months before a presidential election in which he is expected to run. During a visit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
OilPrice.com

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

IEA Chief Birol: “We see strong elements of ‘artificial tightness’ in European gas markets, which appears to be due to the behaviour of Russia’s state-controlled gas supplier,”. Unlike other pipeline suppliers to Europe—including Algeria, Azerbaijan, and Norway—Russia actually cut its exports to Europe by 25 percent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy to impose cap in tender for broadband rollout, sources say

ROME, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italy plans to cap the number of lots a broadband provider or a consortium of operators can win in public tenders to expand ultra-fast connectivity across the country, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. The government is preparing to divide the areas put...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Santander Is Said Among Potential Suitors for Citi’s Mexico Unit

New York-based bank exiting country as part of broader revamp. ’s retail-banking operations in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Citigroup may seek a valuation of as much as $15 billion in a full sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. The business could also draw interest from banks including.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Putin Says Western Leaders Broke Promises, But Did They

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his senior aides have repeatedly claimed that Western powers broke promises they made not to expand NATO as the Soviet Union collapsed. In his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow in December, Putin accused NATO of deceiving Russia by giving assurances in the 1990s that it would not expand "an inch to the East" - promises made to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during negotiations between the West and the Soviet Union over German unification, the Russian leader said.
POLITICS
740thefan.com

Italy’s COVID woes mainly caused by unvaccinated, Draghi says

ROME (Reuters) – The small number of Italians who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are largely responsible for the continued health crisis, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday. The government last week made vaccinations mandatory for everyone aged over 50, one of very few European countries to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Russia says it’s ‘disappointed’ by U.S. signals before Geneva talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Sunday it was “disappointed” by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported. Talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says no Russia progress with 'gun to Ukraine's head'

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Wednesday that upcoming talks with Russia will not succeed so long as there is a "gun to Ukraine's head" as Western leaders stepped up warnings of major consequences for an invasion. Days ahead of US-Russia talks in Geneva, Germany's foreign minister visited Washington and the EU foreign policy chief traveled to Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled nation. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and wants next week's discussions to take up its demands for security guarantees against expanding the NATO alliance. If the talks are "going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Amur gas plant says a unit caught fire

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Gazprom -owned Amur gas processing plant in Russia's Far East said on Wednesday one of its units caught fire, which was put out. The plant said on social media that no one was injured due to the incident. Gas supply to the Amur refinery,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Italy Watchdog Says Telecom Italia's Fiber Scheme Fits EU Rules

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage. TIM's co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested in investing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy