ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

University of Missouri hall named after graduate Sheryl Crow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has named a choral hall after musician Sheryl Crow, who graduated from the school in 1984 with a degree in music education.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the newly named hall is located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center.

Crow held a benefit concert in 2015 to help raise money for the $24 million center, which opened in 2020.

Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, said they had hoped to align the unveiling of the hall with Crow headlining the Roots N Blues Festival this past September. But Crow’s COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting the school.

Gaines said the hall will be used primarily as a performance space. Several classes, including choral and conducting, also will take place there.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
CBS News

Snow and ice blast through the South in powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Sinquefield
Person
Sheryl Crow
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

724K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy