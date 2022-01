Do you want your own dragon? What a silly question, of course, you do. We can’t think of anybody that wouldn’t want to have a giant flying lizard that spits out fireballs. Therefore, if you happen to like Roblox as well as these mythical beasts, you might want to give My Dragon Simulator a try. There are many different dragons for you to collect. Not only that, but you and your fiery friend can fight waves of enemies. It’s the perfect bonding experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO