Poet, author, and activist Maya Angelou appears on a new shipment from the US Mint, becoming the first Black woman to ever appear on the coin in American history. The coin went into circulation on Monday 10 January and features an image of a rising sun, a flying bird, and Angelou with her arms outstretched and uplifted. Janet Yellen, secretary of the Treasury, released a statement about the coin, saying, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country – what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO