Bitcoin remains stubbornly immobile at the start of the week, though some crypto analysts believe it is approaching a moment of reckoning. The cryptocurrency shifted in price by less than 1 per cent over the weekend, remaining above the key $40,000 level but failing to see any significant momentum towards recovering the losses it suffered at the start of the year.A long term trend will soon be tested, however, potentially determining the longer term trajectory of BTC and the broader crypto market.Popular cryptocurrency analyst and commentator Will Clemente predicted it will be an “interesting week” for bitcoin, as a long...

CURRENCIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO