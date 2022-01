You may be aware that your credit card company can penalize you for late payments. But did you know that your issuer will also reward your responsible credit card behavior?. We’re not talking about earning bonus rewards or extra perks— instead, credit card issuers reward cardholders for their on-time payments with a credit limit increase. It’s often automatic, and you may not be notified that it’s happening. But it’ll improve your credit score as long as all other factors remain the same. That means you shouldn’t start spending more or otherwise change your payment habits.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO