Final Fantasy XIV Online recently received an update for its Endwalker expansion. Patch 6.05 added tons of new content and fixed some of the known issues. The highlight of this update is the new feature in the raid dungeon, Pandæmonium: Asphodelos. It now has Savage mode as one of its difficulty modes. This addition is exciting for the players who want a real challenge, as enemies will be much stronger and will have new mechanics that players must avoid, so their party won't be killed in one shot. This mode will have requirements but can be bypassed by entering it with a full eight-man party.

